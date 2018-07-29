Gandapur throws up challenge to Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former provincial minister and MNA-elect Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday threw up a challenge to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal President Maulana Fazlur Rehman for scrutiny of election results in NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan-I.

Gandapur defeated the veteran politician from this constituency by pocketing 80,236 votes, whereas Fazlur Rehman got 45,457 votes.

Reacting to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s allegations of rigging and manipulation of results, Gandapur said, “We are prepared for everything. If Fazlur Rehman wants recounting or scrutiny of NA-38 poll exercise, then we are ready for that and even we are prepared if he wants re-election in this constituency,” he maintained.

However, he emphasised that the MMA leader would never dare to enter into an election bout again, claiming that he knew well that his defeat margin would be doubled.

Gandapur contended that the politics of hypocrisy, indifference and callousness, demonstrated by Fazlur Rehman, had been buried in the July 25 general elections.

“But still if he wants to gauge his popularity on ground, then he is welcomed for re-poll,” he said.