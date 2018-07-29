ISI requests IHC to expunge Justice Siddiqui’s order

ISLAMABAD: The country’s premier intelligence agency has requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to expunge several paragraphs from an order of its judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui who last week asked the army chief and the top spymaster to stop meddling in affairs of other departments.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through the Ministry of Defence secretary and the Federation through the Ministry of Interior on Friday approached the IHC against Justice Siddiqui’s July 18 order.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmed filed the appeal that said a single-judge bench while hearing a habeas corpus petition unnecessarily dragged the ISI in the controversy.

In a written order pertaining to a missing person’s case, Justice Siddiqui had said abduction of people from different walks of life had become a routine in Islamabad but instead of performing their statutory duty the police came up with a stereotyped stance that persons might have disappeared on their own.

The judge had said such statements were always made in those cases in which allegations were levelled against the intelligence agencies, adding that it was a sorry state of affairs and a challenge to the state.