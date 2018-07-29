LHC bench demanded

FAISALABAD: Lawyers demanded here on Saturday to establishment of Lahore High Court (LHC) bench in the city.

Talking to the media, spokesman of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said that LHC bench was the constitutional right of people.

He said that lawyers had started struggle for the establishment of LHC bench in Faisalabad and their efforts would continue till the fulfillment of the demand.