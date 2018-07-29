Boy killed in festive firing

LAKKI MARWAT: A school student was killed during celebratory firing at the hujra (guesthouse) of MPA-elect Anwar Hayat Khan in Kotka Hayatullah village on Saturday.

Police said that Zulqarnain, 12, a student of Working Folk’s Grammar Higher Secondary School Naurang received bullet wounds and died instantly when some armed men resorted to celebratory firing. They said that unidentified armed men had come to the village to congratulate Anwar Hayat Khan on becoming MPA.

They left the scene when they learnt that a boy had fallen prey to the celebratory firing. The deceased boy had also gone to Kotka Hayatullah village along with his elders to felicitate Anwar Hayat Khan on his election as member provincial assembly.

Zulqarnain belonged to Mammakhel locality near Naurang town and he was laid to rest in the village’s graveyard. Police said that they registered a case and started investigation.

