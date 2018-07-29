PK-96 result remains unchanged after recounting

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Recounting of votes requested by losing independent candidate Samiullah Khan Alizai in PK-96 of Dera Ismail Khan completed on Saturday with the result unchanged.

Runner-up Samiullah Alizai had requested the retuning officer for a recount after conceding defeat to Ahmed Kundi of Pakistan People’s Party who had secured 18377 votes.

However, after the recounting the latter’s tally went up to 18416 and the winner remained unchanged.

In PK-95, the votes recounting was underway at the request of Syed Mureed Kazim in all the 151 polling stations of the constituency in presence of representatives of both winning and losing candidates.