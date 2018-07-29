19kg hashish seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police recovered 19kg hashish and arrested two alleged drug-pushers here on Saturday.
Sources said a police party during checking recovered 19kg hashish from the secret cavities of a car and apprehended two drug peddlers.
The alleged drug peddlers were identified as Muhammad Alam and Habib Khan, residents of Peshawar.
