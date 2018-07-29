Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

19kg hashish seized

NOWSHERA: The police recovered 19kg hashish and arrested two alleged drug-pushers here on Saturday.

Sources said a police party during checking recovered 19kg hashish from the secret cavities of a car and apprehended two drug peddlers.

The alleged drug peddlers were identified as Muhammad Alam and Habib Khan, residents of Peshawar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar