Two held for killing dog wrapped in PTI flag

BANNU: The police on Saturday arrested two accused who had wrapped a dog in the flag of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and tortured it to death.

An official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said the cops moved into action after reports emerged on social media that two men in Bannu wrapped a dog in the PTI flag and shot it multiple times apparently as a result of political rivalry.

It was obvious they belonged to the anti-PTI camp. The PTI swept the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bannu where the party head Imran Khan defeated MMA’s strong candidate Akram Khan Durrani.

The social media showed the video made by the accused and demanded action against all those involved in the brutal act. One of the accused was shown firing at the small dog. However, the face of the accused wasn’t visible in the footage.

The police said that the cops managed to locate and arrest the two accused named Umar and Saeenullah and lodged a case against them. One of the accused confessed to have committed the crime in a video-tape made by the police.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar said that efforts would be made that the accused are awarded exemplary punishment.

The incident was the second of its kind during the election process. Earlier, a donkey wrapped in a PML-N flag was beaten to death. At the time, hundreds of people on the social media demanded action against the accused. It isn’t clear if they were apprehended.