Protests against alleged rigging, calls for recounting

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday sealed all entry and exit points to the city to stop charged supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) losing contender for NA-13 from entering the city.

The supporters of Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf, losing candidate belonging to PML-N, had blocked roads leading to city for the last two consecutive days, disturbing routine life.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Saleh Mohammad Khan had won the seat with a margin of hardly 1500 votes.

“We would never allow anybody to take law into their own hands,” Arif Javed, assistant superintendent of police, told reporters here.

Arif Javed, who led a flag march rally which covered the entire city and its suburbs, said that nobody was above the law.

He said that following announcement of results by returning officer in NA-13, the supporters of a candidate had disrupted law and order.

“We will deal such elements with an iron hand and would not allow anybody to challenge the writ of government,” Arif Javed added.

Also, in the day the recounting of votes ordered by retuning officer in NA-13 was initiated at about 10am, which would continue till the recounting of all votes cast in the constituency.

Losing candidates in Bajaur reject results: The Bajaur Political Alliance and all the losing candidates for NA-40 and NA-41 on Saturday rejected the election results and termed it an organised rigging.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the Political Alliance and losing candidates at a meeting chaired by Syed Abdul Manan, president of the alliance.

Awami National Party candidates Gul Afzal and Gulzada, Pakistan People’s Party candidate Khan Bahadar, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Maulana Abdur Rashid, independent candidates Malik Ayaz, Qari Abdul Majeed and Said Badshah attended the meeting

They said that there had been massive rigging in the July 25 election, which was pre-planned.

They rejected the results and said that they would soon come up with a strategy against the rigging and future plans.

PK-89 Bannu recounting sought: Independent candidate for PK-89 Dr Pir Sahib Zaman and his supporters on Saturday staged protest to demand recounting of all votes.

Led Malik Saleem Khan, Dr Aftab Ali Khan, Pir Darwesh Khan, Amanullah Khan and Qari Ahmad Shah, the protesters passed through various areas and gathered in Bazaar Ahmad Khan where they later staged sit-in and blocked the road to traffic for nine hours.

“We appeal Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and the caretaker government to provide us justice by ordering recounting in all the polling stations of the PK-89,” Malik Saleem said.

They said that returning officer had ordered recounting of five polling stations but recounting of mere a few polling stations was not enough to unveil rigging in the elections.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after being assured by Deputy Superintendent of Police Atiqur Rehman to look into the matter.

It is mentioned here that the PTI’s candidate Malik Shah Muhammad Khan had won the PK-89 seats against Pir Sahib Zaman.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists and supporters of PK-87 aspirant Malik Zahidullah Khan took out protest rally outside the district courts to demand recounting of votes in all the polling stations of the provincial assembly seat.

The protesters marched to the Township Chowk where they blocked the Bannu-Kohat road to traffic for few hours.

They asked the ECP to order recounting of votes in PK-87 or else a protest campaign would be launched.

Request for recounting in PK-4 Swat granted: The returning officer on Saturday accepted a request by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam for recounting votes in PK-4.

The application was filed by Iftikhar Ahmed Advocate on Amir Muqam’s behalf and the final results would be declared after the recounting. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azizullah Khan initially had won PK-4 constituency of Swat.

Azizullah’s lead had decreased from 180 to 49 after counting of postal ballots on Friday.

MMA Charsadda protest polls ‘rigging’: Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Saturday took out protest rally against the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Led by Maulana Said Gohar Shah, MMA’s losing candidate, Maulana Abdur Rauf Shakir, Muhammad Riaz Khan and Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against ECP and the caretaker government.

They marched through various areas and gathered at Farooq Azam Chowk where they blocked the road to traffic for some time.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Gohar Shah alleged that certain political party was facilitated in the recently held polls.

“MMA rejects the elections’ results,” he said and added that a province-wide protest campaign would be launched against the injustice and engineered elections.

Gohar Shah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf head was following the Zionist agenda but MMA would never let him succeed in his nefarious designs.

“We want the ECP to declare the entire elections null and void,” he said and added that the MMA would never let Imran Khan succeed to form governments in Centre and the province.