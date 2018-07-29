Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two killed in Kurram incidents

PARACHINAR: Two persons died in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Safdar Ghulam, a WAPDA lineman was repairing high transmission electricity line in College Colony along main highway when he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

In another incident, unidentified persons killed Akbar Hussain, general secretary All Pakistan Muslim League, Kurram chapter.

His bullet-riddled body was found in graveyard near airport.

The district administration and Levies officials took the body in possession and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar