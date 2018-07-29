Two killed in Kurram incidents

PARACHINAR: Two persons died in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Safdar Ghulam, a WAPDA lineman was repairing high transmission electricity line in College Colony along main highway when he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

In another incident, unidentified persons killed Akbar Hussain, general secretary All Pakistan Muslim League, Kurram chapter.

His bullet-riddled body was found in graveyard near airport.

The district administration and Levies officials took the body in possession and started investigation.