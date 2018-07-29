Call to pick CM from KP’s southern districts

LAKKI MARWAT: Former lawmakers, local government representatives, area elders and social activists have launched a campaign to convince leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to consider a nominee for the slot of chief minister from southern districts of the province.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, they said that the southern region was the most backward region of militancy-hit province and dwellers of these districts lacked basic amenities of life since long.

“The successive governments did not pay any heed to the uplift of southern districts,” said former MNA Ghulamuddin Jabukhel. He said that no lawmaker from the region succeeded to clinch the top slot of chief minister during over one decade.

A former tehsil nazim Habibur Rehman Zangikhel said, “The lawmakers who reached assembly during last 10 years failed to transform backwardness into development with meager funds.”