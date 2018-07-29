Gulalai polled only one vote in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai (PTI-G) leader and candidate for NA-25 Nowshera-1, Ayesha Gulalai got only one vote on which the voter in writing expressed his love for her.
Interestingly, Ayesha Gulalai polled a single vote at the polling station set up at the Government Primary School No. 2 in Risalpur. The voter who voted at the booth number 1 had written “I love you” on the ballot instead of putting stamp on it.
The ballot was rejected by the concerned presiding officer and sent to the NA-25 returning officer, Additional District and Sessions Judge Dost Muhammad Khan.
Ayesha Gulalai had quit the PTI and launched her own party, PTI-Gulalai, after accusing the party chief Imran Khan of sending objectionable text messages to her on her cell number. Imran Khan had denied the allegation.
Her party failed to take-off and found it difficult to find candidates. In desperation, she had given her party tickets to members of the transgender community. She also filed nomination papers for the NA-25 Nowshera against former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who was contesting on the PTI ticket.
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai (PTI-G) leader and candidate for NA-25 Nowshera-1, Ayesha Gulalai got only one vote on which the voter in writing expressed his love for her.
Interestingly, Ayesha Gulalai polled a single vote at the polling station set up at the Government Primary School No. 2 in Risalpur. The voter who voted at the booth number 1 had written “I love you” on the ballot instead of putting stamp on it.
The ballot was rejected by the concerned presiding officer and sent to the NA-25 returning officer, Additional District and Sessions Judge Dost Muhammad Khan.
Ayesha Gulalai had quit the PTI and launched her own party, PTI-Gulalai, after accusing the party chief Imran Khan of sending objectionable text messages to her on her cell number. Imran Khan had denied the allegation.
Her party failed to take-off and found it difficult to find candidates. In desperation, she had given her party tickets to members of the transgender community. She also filed nomination papers for the NA-25 Nowshera against former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who was contesting on the PTI ticket.
Comments