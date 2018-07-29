Gulalai polled only one vote in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai (PTI-G) leader and candidate for NA-25 Nowshera-1, Ayesha Gulalai got only one vote on which the voter in writing expressed his love for her.

Interestingly, Ayesha Gulalai polled a single vote at the polling station set up at the Government Primary School No. 2 in Risalpur. The voter who voted at the booth number 1 had written “I love you” on the ballot instead of putting stamp on it.

The ballot was rejected by the concerned presiding officer and sent to the NA-25 returning officer, Additional District and Sessions Judge Dost Muhammad Khan.

Ayesha Gulalai had quit the PTI and launched her own party, PTI-Gulalai, after accusing the party chief Imran Khan of sending objectionable text messages to her on her cell number. Imran Khan had denied the allegation.

Her party failed to take-off and found it difficult to find candidates. In desperation, she had given her party tickets to members of the transgender community. She also filed nomination papers for the NA-25 Nowshera against former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who was contesting on the PTI ticket.