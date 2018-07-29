Decision on new KP CM soon: Atif

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mohammad Atif Khan, who is one of chief ministerial aspirants, on Saturday said that Imran Khan would soon decide on the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to The News, Atif Khan said that party head Imran Khan’s first priority was to make government in Punjab. “Imran will name the chief minister for KP once he deals with the issues of the federal and Punjab governments,” Atif Khan said, adding that the party had got two-third majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.