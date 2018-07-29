Returning officers reject recounting plea

SUKKUR: The Returning Officer of NA-209 Khairpur 11 Additional District and Session Judge Ashiq Ali Ghouri rejected the recount application of GDA candidate Syed Sadderuddin Shah Rashdi and declared PPP candidate Syed Fazal Shah as the winner who had secured 95,921

Similarly, the Returning Officer of the PS-28 Khairpur III also rejected the recounting plea by the GDA Candidate Syed Mashooq Shah and declared PPP candidate Sajjid Hussain Bhabhan as winner.

The Returning officer of PS-29, Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Faiz Gunj Mashooq Ali Dahari also turned down the recounting plea of the PPP candidate Shiraz Rajper and declared GDA candidate Rafiq Bhabhan as the winner.

The returning officer of PS-82 Jamshoro district rejected the recounting plea of Independent candidate,Dr Sikandar Ali Shoro and the RO, while rejecting his request, upheld the victory of PPP’s Malik Asad Sikandar.

Reacting to the rejection, Sikandar Shoro and his supporters staged a sit-in outside the Sessions Court. Shoro alleged that record rigging took place at PS-82 and vowed to challenge the RO’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer of the PS-32 Khairpur VII accepted the recounting application of the PPP’s candidate Nawab Khan Wasan. But following the recount once again Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi emerged as winner by securing 36,137 votes while Wasan could muster 32,052 votes.