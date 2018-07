Eight women who made it to NA thru direct election

ISLAMABAD: On July 25, eight women won on general contestable seats for the National Assembly.

In 2013, the last time Pakistan went to vote, nine women made it to the NA through direct election, according to Geo News report.

Here are the women who clinched victory:-

1. Mehnaz Aziz: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Mehnaz Aziz clinched victory in NA-77 Narowal-1 constituency by securing 106,366 votes.

Her closest competitor was an Independent candidate Mian Tariq Anis, who secured 70,596 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 507,995.

2. Ghulam Bibi Bharwana: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Ghulam Bibi Bharwana emerged victorious from NA-115 Jhang-2 constituency by securing 91,434 votes.

Her closest competitors included independent candidates Muhammad Ahmad and Waqas Akram, who secured 68,515 and 60,598 votes, respectively.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 457,988.

3. Zartaj Gul: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Zartaj Gul claimed victory in NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan-3 constituency by getting 79,817 votes.

PML-N's Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari was the runner-up, who secured 54,548 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 380,414.

4. Nafisa Shah: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians' Nafisa Shah clinched victory in NA-208 Khairpur constituency with 107,847 votes.

The politician, who has served as an MNA from 2008 onwards, defeated Grand Democratic Alliance's Syed Ghous Ali Shah. She is the daughter of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.

5. Shazia Marri: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians' Shazia Marri was elected from NA-216 Sanghar-2 constituency and she secured 80,752 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 291,935. She had served as the Sindh minister for information from 2008 to 2010.

6. Fahmida Mirza: Grand Democratic Alliance's Fahmida Mirza emerged victorious in NA-230 Badin-2 constituency in a closely contested competition against PPPP's Haji Rasool Bux Chandio. She clinched victory with a margin of only 860 votes. She has also served as the 18th speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, the first female parliamentary speaker in the Muslim world.

7. Shams-un-Nisa: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians' Shams-un-Nisa won the NA-232 constituency of Thatta with 152,691 votes.

Her closest competitor was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Arslan Bux Brohi, who secured a total of 18,900 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 440,329.

8. Zubaida Jalal: Balochistan Awami Party's Zubaida Jalal created history after she was elected as the only women candidate for National Assembly from Balochistan.

Jalal contested and won the NA-271 Kech with 32,866 votes. Her competitor Syed Ehsan Shah from BNP-A, on the other hand, managed to secure 20,583 votes. Jalal has previously served as the federal education minister in then prime minister Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet.