Sun July 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

Request for recounting in PK-4 granted

MINGORA: The returning officer on Saturday accepted a request by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam for recounting votes

in PK-4.

The application was filed by Iftikhar Ahmed Advocate on Amir Muqam’s behalf and the final results would be declared after the recounting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azizullah Khan initially had won PK-4 constituency of Swat.

Azizullah’s lead had decreased from 180 to 49 after counting of postal ballots on Friday.

