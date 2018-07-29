Request for recounting in PK-4 granted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The returning officer on Saturday accepted a request by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam for recounting votes
in PK-4.
The application was filed by Iftikhar Ahmed Advocate on Amir Muqam’s behalf and the final results would be declared after the recounting.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azizullah Khan initially had won PK-4 constituency of Swat.
Azizullah’s lead had decreased from 180 to 49 after counting of postal ballots on Friday.
