Guardiola helped me get through crisis, says Silva

LONDON: Pep Guardiola and Manchester City showed their human side in the sympathetic manner with which they treated David Silva over the premature birth of his son Mateo, the Spanish star told The Daily Mirror.

Silva said those months of flying back and forth between England and Spain to spend time with Mateo were the “toughest of his life”.

Mateo was born extremely premature in December last year and Silva missed four games over the busy festive period as a result.

“I have always been well treated by the club, but when Mateo was born prematurely I think it was the time when I realised just how much the club means to me,” said Silva.

“It was Christmas. It was the busiest part of the season and I knew Pep needed me to play.

“Yet Pep just said to me ‘look, there is nothing more important than your family. Take all the time you need to look after your son, your family and also yourself’.

“In the worst moment of my life, Pep and the people at City showed me the kind of love that you can only appreciate when you have been in that kind of crisis.”