Isner turns tables on Zverev to reach Atlanta semis

LOS ANGELES, California: American John Isner showed why he is playing some of the best tennis of his career on Friday, beating Mischa Zverev 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open.

Isner needed one hour and 37 minutes on Stadium Court to oust Zverev and reverse a run of defeats to the seventh-seeded German.

Zverev had won all three of his matches against Isner last year. But the 33-year-old Isner has been rising up the rankings as he levelled their career head-to-head rivalry at 3-3.

Isner will next face fourth seed Matthew Ebden, who breezed past Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-2 in one hour, 12 minutes.

The Aussie is into his second semi-final of the season, following a run to the final four at the Libema Open.

Isner is now two victories from winning his second title of the year.

The match shaped up to be a service battle as both players needed just a break each to split the first two sets.

Isner ended up losing just two points (38/40) on his first serve and this was the fourth straight contest that went to a deciding set.

Ebden, 30, has not dropped a set this week, saving the only break point he faced to eliminate Baghdatis.

In the other quarter-finals, Ryan Harrison outlasted Chung Hyeon 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and Cameron Norris was leading 7-5, 3-0 in the second set when Nick Kyrgios retired due to a left hip problem.