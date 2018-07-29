Klopp slams Ramos over UCL final tackle

NEW YORK: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has slammed Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for his foul on Mohamed Salah in May’s Champions League final, saying the Spanish defender brought down the forward like a wrestler.

Salah had a remarkable first season with Liverpool, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and helped the club reach the Champions League final against the Spanish giants.

The Egyptian talisman went down under a challenge from Ramos inside the first half an hour of the match and suffered shoulder ligament damage which forced him off the pitch.

“We are opening that bottle again?” Klopp asked at a news conference on Saturday.

“It is action-reaction-action-reaction and I don’t like that but if you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid then you think it is ruthless and brutal.

“I saw the ref taking charge of big games at the World Cup and nobody really thinks about that later. But in a situation like that somebody needs to judge it better.

“If VAR is coming then it is a situation where you have to look again. Not to give a red card but to look again and say: ‘What is that?’ It was ruthless.”