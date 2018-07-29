ICC to help Zimbabwe Cricket settle outstanding player dues

HARARE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the release of funds to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to enable the board to pay outstanding dues owed to its players and staff, including the players’ match fees.

This payment, announced via a ZC release on Saturday, is part of the ICC’s package of measures to help the debt-stricken board get back on its feet.

ZC and the ICC are still working out the full details of the payment plan, which was first announced at the ICC’s annual conference in Dublin earlier this month.

“Payment plan proposals will be discussed and communicated to all outstanding creditors once this process has been concluded,” the release said.

“This brings welcome relief to the current staff and players.”

Zimbabwe played their two most recent series — a T20I triangular involving Pakistan and Australia, and an ODI series against Pakistan — without a number of senior players, who made themselves unavailable for selection after ZC failed to meet the players’ deadline for a payment plan for outstanding salaries.