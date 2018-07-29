Welcome, Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In a few days, Imran Khan will become Pakistan’s prime minister. The nation congratulates the PTI chairman and hopes that he will deliver on his promises and bring the much-needed change to the country.
Pakistanis have been facing a lot of problems. They want Imran Khan to take effective steps to lead the country out of all challenges.
Saif Naeem ( Khairabad )
