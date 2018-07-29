After the victory

Even after terming opposition sour losers, we cannot dismiss the widespread allegations of rigging. The contentious elections call for a fair and independent investigation. Almost all parties – including some independent candidates – have made requests for recounting and complained about irregularities on polling day. But, there are strong efforts by different quarters to quash this dissent. People who had no political inclination in the past have also strongly supported the rise of Imran Khan, which is not smooth.

Pakistan is facing a myriad of problems and after coming into power, Khan cannot adopt his usual strategy of blaming someone else for all the problems that exist in the country. The BRT project which is marred by massive irregularities and the PTI’s open support to members of banned outfits will haunt Khan for a long time. Khan’s promise of reducing taxes will also be difficult to turn into reality in a Pakistan where foreign reserves are not enough to pay for six weeks of imports. Delivering on his promises will be the biggest challenge for Imran Khan. But if he has to retain people’s trust, he has to make careful choices and bold decisions.

Huzaifa Imran ( Karachi )