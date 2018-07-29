Do we need dams?

The warnings that Pakistan will soon become a water-stressed country should be taken seriously. The country has an acute shortage of dams and it is deplorable that no government has taken constructive steps with regard to the construction of both big and small dams. The development of new water and hydropower projects is important to cope up with the ever-increasing demand for water and energy.

According to the UN report, Pakistan, at present, is at the 7th position in the list of countries that are facing the water crisis. The authorities concerned should take immediate action and ensure the construction of dams.

Dua Shariq ( Karachi )