The turnout

According to some media reports, the voter turnout during the recently held elections stood at 50.61 percent. While it is an expressive figure, it is important that we realise that we have to take steps to mobilise the remaining number of voters. One of the reasons for this number is that a large number of voters are not currently living in the area in which their vote is registered.

Many students, like me, are living in hostels and cannot travel to our homes because of our busy study schedule. As a result, we couldn’t exercise our right to vote. This problem can be solved by establishing an online polling system to facilitate a large number of people who are deprived of their basic right.

Adnan Ali Jatoi ( Hyderabad )