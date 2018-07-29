Teachers’ training

The teaching profession is one of the most challenging professions in the world. Teachers are responsible for grooming young boys and girls who are the future of our country. For many students, teachers are their role models who inspire and encourage them to be better. In our country, the education department doesn’t pay attention to teachers’ training.

Many students face problem when they are taught by inexperienced teachers who do not understand the need of every child. The authorities concerned should consider conducting teachers’ training programmes to produce teachers that are capable of grooming students.

Abdul Wadood ( Lahore )