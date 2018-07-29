Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Teachers’ training

The teaching profession is one of the most challenging professions in the world. Teachers are responsible for grooming young boys and girls who are the future of our country. For many students, teachers are their role models who inspire and encourage them to be better. In our country, the education department doesn’t pay attention to teachers’ training.

Many students face problem when they are taught by inexperienced teachers who do not understand the need of every child. The authorities concerned should consider conducting teachers’ training programmes to produce teachers that are capable of grooming students.

Abdul Wadood ( Lahore )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar