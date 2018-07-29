US farm aid flimsy bandage on deep trade war wound

CHICAGO: The U.S. government has opted for short-term aid over free trade after its farmers suffered financial damages due to the trade war with China, but the payments offered are small comfort for the disruption of one of the most important trade relationships for the United States.

The Trump administration on Tuesday revealed the largest emergency farm aid package since 1998 that will offer U.S. farmers up to $12 billion in aid through three different mechanisms run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. farmers have lost millions of dollars in recent months as China and other top U.S. trade partners have zeroed in on American agriculture with retaliatory tariffs after the administration imposed duties on Chinese goods and steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The aid package will include direct payments to producers of agricultural commodities most affected by the trade war using the Commodity Credit Corporation, a division of the USDA established in 1933 as a financial net for farmers.

Those commodities are soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and hogs.

Many farmers and farm-state lawmakers are upset with the move, which has been compared with a flimsy bandage on a deep wound.

Others have likened it to a form of unwanted welfare that may eventually put farmers in a worse spot.

The package is intended to be a one-time, short-term solution to the trade war fallout, according to USDA.

The agency recognizes that soybeans have taken the biggest hit, and this will likely be considered when farmer payment rates are determined in the coming weeks.

Chicago-traded soybean futures plunged 20 percent between late May and mid-July in the lead-up to China's 25 percent tariff against U.S. beans that took effect July 6. China is the No. 1 soybean buyer and has been avoiding the purchase of U.S. beans in recent months.

In addition to the direct payments, USDA also proposed a food purchase and distribution program and a trade promotion program to develop new export markets, but the feasibility and usefulness of these items have yet to be proven.

More details on each facet of the program will be unveiled in the coming weeks and months.

One of the proposed aid mechanisms, the Trade Promotion Program, will involve USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service working in conjunction with the private sector to develop new export markets for U.S. farm products.

It is unknown whether this would simply offset the expected loss in business as a result of the retaliatory tariffs, or if the intent is to increase exports beyond previous levels.

For one, this program cannot create additional foreign demand that does not exist.

More importantly, building a reliable trade partner takes time, so it is unclear exactly how this would succeed in the short term. In the case of China and soybeans, it has taken at least 20 years to reach today's trade levels. The degree to which the U.S. soybean market responded to booming Chinese demand shows that this trade relationship is irreplaceable when looking for ways to expand the U.S. export horizon.

U.S. soybean production has doubled since the mid-1990s and total exports have doubled since the mid-2000s.

Chinese demand was a driving factor, and today the East Asian country accounts for one-third of global soybean consumption.

In the late 1990s, China accounted for less than 10 percent of yearly U.S. soybean exports.

By the mid-2000s, that share was just below 40 percent. Within the past few years, some 60 percent of U.S. shipments landed on Chinese shores annually.

It is clear that USDA's efforts are not going to establish a comparable trade relationship anytime soon. And the longer it takes for a more permanent deal to be negotiated, the more time China has to identify and invest in alternative soybean sources. The proposal of a food purchase and distribution program, although not exactly the same, sounds alarmingly similar to the Chinese strategy of state purchasing.

That strategy has not worked as it has led to excessive grain supply and artificially high domestic prices in China.

USDA's Food Purchase and Distribution Program is intended to purchase unexpected surpluses of affected commodities for distribution to food banks and other nutrition programs.

This program may not directly influence grains and oilseeds, though, as the commodities the agency listed were fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork, and milk.

Although Trump has assured a trade deal is coming in which "farmers will be the biggest beneficiary," there is good reason to be doubtful that resolve will arrive soon.

Signup for the payment program will begin in September, which implies that no recovery in demand or prices is expected for a couple months, at the very minimum. Many view the aid package as a sign of Trump's longer-term commitment to proceed down the current path.

USDA's press release stated that this one-time program was a short-term solution to offset farmers' economic losses while the Administration works on free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals.