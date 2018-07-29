Amazon’s profit tops $2 billion

SAN FRANCISCO: Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose 4 percent to hit an all-time high after the online retailing giant’s quarterly profit topped $2 billion for the first time, powered by its best operating margin in 13 years.

Wall Street analysts cheered the broad-based strength in the results and overlooked the retailer’s decision to tap the brakes on its blazing revenue growth for plump profits.

At least 16 brokerages raised the price target on the stock with several saying that the high levels of profitability may be a new normal for the company.

Brokerage Oppenheimer made the most aggressive move, raising its price target on the stock by $380 to $2,130, going past the median target of $2,100.

“What we’ve been waiting on for many years is finally happening, meaningful margin expansion,” Macquarie Research analysts said in a note.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), which handles data and computing for large enterprises in the cloud, remained the cash cow for the Seattle-based company and generated about 55 percent of the its total operating income.

Amazon’s results were also a relief for distressed investors in the U.S. technology sector, still woozy from a nosedive in Facebook Inc’s shares following a profit warning earlier in the week.