LCCI standing committees awarded

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman on Saturday distributed Best Performance Awards among the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) standing committees.

The awards were given to the committee on education and industry-academia linkages, and biotechnology and genetic engineering, a statement said.

The minister lauded the efforts of the LCCI standing committees for promoting biotechnology and genetic engineering, which were being used successfully in the developed world. He said strong industry-academia linkages were the need of the hour to produce skilled human resources for the industrial sector.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed said the government and private sector should focus on technological advancement to be at par with strong economies.

Convener of the LCCI Standing Committees Dr Shahid Raza threw light on the working of the standing committees.