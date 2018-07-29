Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs9,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,860/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs9,345/maund and Rs10,015/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that prices had decreased in the market, as supply had increased.

“Trade will increase in the coming days, as people have positive hopes from the new government, which is likely to improve the agriculture sector, as well,” he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded seven transactions of 10,000 bales at a price of Rs9,250 to Rs9,450.

The deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Kotri, Moro and Vehari.