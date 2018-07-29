Oil dips

Tokyo : Oil prices slipped in quiet trading after three days of gains, but took support from Saudi Arabia halting crude transport through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.

Brent futures were down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $74.32 a barrel by 0236 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 7 cents lower, at $69.54, after posting a nearly 0.5-percent gain the previous session.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, noted trading volumes were about a quarter of the daily average with very little news to drive the market. "We are looking forward to the inventory numbers next week," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, the EU´s executive body, struck a surprise deal on Wednesday that ended the risk of an immediate trade war between the two powers.