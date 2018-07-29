Gold rises

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher as the dollar slipped against major peers ahead of U.S. economic growth data that could shed light on the pace of rate hikes in the world´s top economy.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,224.40 an ounce as of 0430 GMT. The precious metal was, however, on track for its third straight weekly decline.

U.S. gold futures were 0.2 percent lower at $1,223.80 an ounce. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 94.683. Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 110.97 .

A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan stayed near a 13-month low versus the dollar, as simmering Sino-U.S. trade concerns weighed on economic outlook and investor sentiment.