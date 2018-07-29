For businesses, time to cash election endorsements

Comment

By Mansoor Ahmad

LAHORE: Change of government in Pakistan brings opportunity for many trade associations to pitch in their demands ignored by the previous regime on some solid grounds.

Some elements that supported the new regime in election expect the rulers to provide them favours so they could recover the huge investment they made during the campaigns. These pressures are not easy to ignore.

In previous setups many supporters used to get accommodated. It is yet to see how the new government will react as it got votes on promise of transparency and merit.

The new economic planners must realise that the previous regime was considered very close to trade and industry. There must be very solid reasons if the previous regime ignored the demands of many sectors.

The associations needing some government assistance would come up with presentations and arguments to press their cases. The new government is ignorant of counter arguments.

They will have to consult the bureaucracy in this regard. The bureaucracy on its part is extremely smart. It smells the mood of the new rulers so that they could either complement the case of trade and industry or come up with counter elements that deny any concessions.

Keeping this in mind, the economic planners of next regime should act prudently. Firstly, they should realise that the state lacks resources to waste on any unrealistic demand.

Secondly, they should weigh the pros and cons of subsidising industries or favouring traders. Realistically speaking, there is no reason for the entrepreneurs to complain except bad governance and corruption.

If the governance bar goes up, corruption will come correspondingly down. The cost of doing business would also go down.

The economic managers should come up with a comprehensive plan to improve governance and calculate the monetary impact of improved governance after six months. The government should then reduce the subsidy or concession granted to each sector to the extent of reduced cost.

This will force the industrial sector to improve its efficiencies. It is because of continuity of subsidies irrespective of the reduction in cost that has made most of our industries inefficient.

No government in the past has adopted a give and take policy with the businesses. Each sector wants concessions but gives nothing back in return.

They promise more revenues and exports for getting some concession but after the award of that concession they come up with numerous excuses for not fulfilling their promises. The government loses a lot of revenue that could have been used for welfare of the people.

Before granting concessions to a sector there should be a comprehensive survey about the way the sponsors of sectors are living now and a decade back.

If the standard of living of the members of that sector has generally improved; they live in more luxurious houses; driving expensive cars; make more prolonged and frequent foreign trips then there is no justification to facilitate them in business through government concessions.

They should be forced to upgrade their technology and complain to the government if there are issues of transparency, bad governance or corruption. There is no way that they operate inefficiently if the governance is up to mark and the technology is of high standard.