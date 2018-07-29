Nepra issues 106 net metering licences in three years

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) granted a little over 100 power generation licences to consumers willing to exchange energy with the grid in the last three years, The News learnt on Saturday.

A document showed that Nepra issued 106 net metering licences for a cumulative installed generation capacity of 3.323 megawatts since 2015.

In September 2015, Nepra unveiled net-metering regulations to allow power consumers to share surplus electricity with the grid. Various consumers of distribution companies started installation of distributed solar generation facilities to transfer surplus electricity and use grid energy during lean period.

Pakistan is gifted with high solar irradiation and the net metering policy allows transmission of excess generated electricity back to the grid for consumers to earn credits.

The central bank is also encouraging banks to offer concessionary loans to set up solar power facilities.

Nepra was mulling revocation of electricity distribution licences for more than six month delay in generation. If the authority is able to get approval for its proposals to amend the existing net metering regulations the production pace is likely to catch speed.

The Alternate Energy Development Board estimated that net metering would add 1,000 megawatts of solar power to the energy grid by 2021 and 4,500MW by 2025.

Globally, the distributed generation market is projected to reach $103.38 billion by 2022 from $60.04 billion in 2017, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.48 percent. Increasing electricity demand and decreasing costs of solar technology are driving the market for distributed generation across the world. Commercial consumers are expected to hold the largest share of the distributed generation market.

Nepra granted 27 licences to renewable energy projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,110MW during the last year. Renewable energy projects, especially wind, solar, bagasse and biomass were initiated under the policy for development of renewable energy 2006.

The authority issued power generation licences to nine conventional independent power producers with a cumulative capacity of 7,042MW and two hydropower of 41.2MW capacity in 2017.

The International Renewable Energy Agency said renewable resources could enhance the country’s energy security, improve energy access, and spur social and economic development. In a latest report, it called for a comprehensive distributed power generation plan.