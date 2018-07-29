Weekly inflation up 0.21 percent

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 26 increase 0.21 percent over the previous week, and rose 4.76 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year, official data showed.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that weekly inflation for the combined income group continued with its upward trend, recording at 229.16 points against 228.68 points last week.

SPI for income group of up to Rs8,000 was up 0.34 percent during the week under review as compared to the preceding week.

Weekly inflation for the group earning Rs8,001 to Rs12,000 increased by 0.28 percent, followed by 0.26 percent for the people earning between Rs12,001 and Rs18,000, 0.21 percent for those making Rs18,001 and Rs35,000, and 0.14 percent for the income group earning above Rs35,000.

PBS computes weekly price trend of 53 essential items from 17 urban centres. Average prices of five goods decreased during the week ended on February 15 over the previous week.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, chicken, eggs, mash pulse, and moong pulse.

Average prices of 15 items increased during the week compared to the previous seven-day period. Those included tomatoes, onions, potatoes, LPG cylinder, garlic, packaged tea, red chilli, sugar, gur, beef, mustard oil, vegetable ghee, mutton, and wheat flour. Prices of 30 items remained unchanged during the week under review.