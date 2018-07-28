Punjab Women Archery gets under way

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry inaugurated Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship at Punjab Stadium on Friday. Punjab Archery Association is organising Women Archery Championship with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Secretary Punjab Archery Association Manzar Shah, DSO Faisalabad Tariq Nazir and a large number of female archery players were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

Additional Secretary Sports Zahid Hussain also visited venue of Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship. He was introduced with the participating players. Later, he also had a photograph with the archery players. The women archery teams of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Khanewal and Jhang are taking part in the 2-day championship which will conclude on July 28, 2018.

In his media talk at the opening ceremony, Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry said women are important part of our society. They must take part in maximum number of sports activities along with men. “It’s the only way through which they can demonstrate their hidden talent in various sports fields,” he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry further said that sports competitions for women will prove to be very fruitful in making them useful citizens of the country. “Usually women perform their duties with more concentration than men and they have proved this quality on a number of occasions in sports as well”. Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry said Sports Board Punjab is organising inter-district sports competitions across the province on the advice of Chief Secretary Punjab. “All the players of the province are being given equal opportunities to excel in their respective sports”.

He further added that Sports Board Punjab is also giving all necessary sports facilities to female players. “We are planning to hold sports competitions at school level on regular basis to promote the sports culture in the province,” he elaborated.

Women archery players of different districts exhibited splendid performances on the opening day of Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship. Sara Dilshad of Lahore, Ishrat from Jhang and Bahawalpur’s Hina showed excellent performance in 70m competitions while Lahore’s Rimsha, Bahawalpur’s Farah Abbasi, Noorul Huda of Multan and Jhang’s Samia excelled in 30m contests.