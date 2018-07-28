Nepal, Dutch gear up for Lord’s challenge

LONDON: Nepal, the world’s newest ODI country, have been waiting a long time for their formally recognised international debut in the 50-over format.

But before they play their first full status 50-over internationals in the Netherlands next week, they will stage their return to T20 internationals on Sunday against the Netherlands at the home of cricket, the MCC having invited both countries for a frenetic single-day T20 triangular at Lord’s.

While the rest of the ICC’s Associate members will have to wait until next year for the roll-out of universal T20I recognition in January, Nepal won back that status along with the ODI equivalent at the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe back in March. The day’s final match against the Netherlands will be the first recognised T20 international for Nepal since a disappointing showing at the World T20 Qualifier in Ireland saw them forfeit their status in 2015.

It will be Nepal’s first visit to Lord’s since 2016, when they recorded a 41-run win in a one-off one-dayer, and their first T20 against the MCC since the club’s tour of Nepal the previous November, when the MCC came out 40 runs on top in Kathmandu. They will face sterner opposition this time round, however, with the MCC having put together an intimidating roster of current and former internationals under the captaincy of for Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene.

For the Netherlands, it will be a return to the scene of one of their most famous victories, a dramatic last-ball win against England at the 2009 World T20 by a still largely amateur side. While 2009 marked the start of a remarkable professionalisation in the Dutch set up (a second WT20 win against England five years later was altogether more clinical), new captain Pieter Seelaar, who took over from the long-serving Peter Borren after the World Cup Qualifiers, leads a comparatively green side on his first overseas trip in charge. Probably the toughest match for both, however, will be their games against the intimidating side that the MCC will be putting out for the occasion. Aside from three youngsters from the MCC’s own Young Cricketers academy, leg-spinner Kashif Ali, former New Zealand youth international right-arm quick Ben Sears, and left-arm seamer Dominic Manthorpe, remainder of Jayawardene’s side is made up of current or former internationals.

Nepal: Paras Khadka (c), Gyanendra Malla, Anil Kumar Sah, Subash Khakurel, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sharad Vesawkar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Arif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Basant Regmi, Shakti Gauchan, Lalit Bhandari, Karan Khatri-Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Tobias Visee, Tonny Staal, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Michael Rippon, Scott Edwards, Hidde Overdijk, Bas de Leede, Shane Snater, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

MCC: Mahela Jayawardene (c) Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Dylan Budge, Peter Moor, James Foster, Mark Watt, Kashif Ali, Ben Sears, Dominic Manthorpe, Ali Evans.