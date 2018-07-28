Spain’s taxman OKs Ronaldo tax settlement

MADRID: Spanish tax authorities have given their ok for football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to pay close to 19 million euros ($22 million) to settle a tax fraud claim, prosecutors said Friday.

Prosecutors in Madrid said the deal with tax authorities and Ronaldo’s advisors also includes a two-year jail sentence which he won’t serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.The 33-year-old former Real Madrid striker, who has moved to Juventus, appeared in court last July near Madrid to answer four counts of tax evasion.

Procecutors allege the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hid income generated in Spain from his image rights from tax authorities. He is alleged to have used companies in low-tax foreign jurisdictions — notably the British Virgin Islands and Ireland — to avoid having to pay tax otherwise due.