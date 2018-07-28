Steyn eyes retirement after 2019 World Cup

CAPE TOWN: If he was ‘frustrated’ as his captain Faf du Plessis put it, after bagging just two wickets in two Tests in South Africa’s recent 2-0 rout in Sri Lanka, Dale Steyn did a pretty good job of concealing it.

An all-time great fast bowler, but now struggling with injuries and form in the twilight of his career, the 35-year-old comes across as a man who may have crossed his prime, but still wants to go out on his own terms. He’s been excluded from the ODI side which will take on Sri Lanka in the forthcoming series, but Steyn is still eying the 2019 World Cup as the perfect stage for his swansong from limited-overs cricket. “If I’m honest with you, I’m trying and would like to get to that World Cup. If you look at the batting line-up, our top six have all played 1000 games together, but our lower half — eight to eleven, who are currently playing, have not even played 150. So, you need to draw experience, and I’m hoping that would be my trump card. I may not necessarily play all the time, but I think just being there, I might be able to help add experience. After the World Cup, I don’t see much more reason in playing white ball cricket for South Africa. The next World Cup is in four years’ time, I’ll be 40-41. There will be no reason for me to go to that WC,” he said in a promotional event.

However, Steyn isn’t done with Test cricket yet. With 421 scalps in 88 Tests at 22.64, he is South Africa’s joint-highest in that format, and it’s clear that he wants to go further than just break Shaun Pollock’s record. “I would like to play as long as I can possibly play. And I feel that I have finally got over this heavy cloud of injury,” he said. Steyn also pointed to an interesting reason for South Africa’s first Test series defeat to Sri Lanka since 2006.