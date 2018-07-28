Cherchesov’s contract extended

MOSCOW: Russian national team football coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Friday saw his contract extended by at least another two years after the side’s better-than-expected performance at the World Cup.

“The Russian Football Federation announces it has signed a new contract with the head coach of the Russian team, Stanislav Cherchesov,” it said in a statement. The contract is for two years with the possibility of a further two-year extension, the federation added. It thanked the former footballer for his “successful work in preparation for the 2018 World Cup” which took place in Russia this summer.