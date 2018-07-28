Sat July 28, 2018
AFP
July 28, 2018

Pope suffers shoulder injury

LONDON: Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope faces an anxious wait to learn how long he might be on the sidelines after suffering what manager Sean Dyche fears is a “serious” shoulder injury in the Europa League match with Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old — part of England’s World Cup squad and who made his international debut against Costa Rica earlier this year — had to go off after a collision with Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove. “Nick has gone to hospital and it certainly looks more serious than not serious at this stage,” said Dyche. “It was a bit of a needless challenge.

“When he responds to stop the ball going in I think the lad has caught his arm and knocked it back, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”Dyche’s side — appearing in European competition for the first time in over 50 years — had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw in the Europa League qualifier first leg clash.

