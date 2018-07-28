Imad declares himself fit ahead of CPL

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of his departure for West Indies for Caribbean Premier League (CPL), seasoned all-rounder Imad Wasim declared himself complete fit to bear the brunt of competitive cricket.

Talking to The News ahead of his departure, Imad said that he had been training hard since he gained fitness and was ready to make waves in international and T-20 franchise cricket. “Since gaining complete fitness I am training hard to get myself ready for international and League cricket.

Amid the thrilling match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, the latter’s captain Imad Wasim received a nasty injury during the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as his head bumped on the ground while talking a catch running backwards.

Imad was quickly taken off the field and the most senior player in the team, Shahid Afridi, captained the side until the end. Imad will be representing Jamaica Tallawahs in the league. The team will be aiming for their third Hero CPL title. Rovman Powell was a standout player last year and the exuberance of youth will be balanced by a spine of a hat-trick of Asian talent in Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Pakistan’s Imad Wasim who have all been retained.

“These months had been tough for me since I had to leave PSL in between and then had to work hard to gain complete physical and then match fitness,” Imad said.The high class all rounder abilities displayed by Imad in international and T20 leagues has made him the favourite pick internationally.

“Jamaica Tallawahs has been one of the most competitive outfits in CPL and hopefully with the quality players the team has got, it has already been labeled as one of the favourites for the title,” Imad said. As in the previous three seasons, there are six franchises that will compete in this year’s tournament, with Trinbago Knight Riders being the current champions.

The opening round of matches will take place in Trinidad and Tobago as well as Guyana. Imad hoped his stay in the CPL would help him get even better for national and then domestic cricket starting in September.

“The league is one of the most competitive and as such is expected to help me get even in better shape for coming national and international season in company of quality players,” he said.The CPL was originated in 2013, and in the five seasons since then, Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders are its most successful franchises - both winning the trophy twice.