Ramiz, Wasim being tipped for PCB chief slot

LAHORE: With in just two days after national general elections and with former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan all set to become Prime Minister, a number of departments have started to feel the breeze of fear.

Most probable for change on this account is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), whose Patron’s in- Chief is the Prime Minister and its chairman is Najam Sethi. Several aspirants are now emerging, rather dreaming to become the chairman of the PCB.

As the reports emerging from different sources one of the two Pakistan’s former captains Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja might be appointed as PCB Chairman, dashing dreams of the hopefuls. Reports suggest that Federal Board o Revenue (FBR) has already started investigation into the assets of certain officials.

Ramiz is a former Chief Executive of the PCB. Indian team first visited Pakistan during his tenure as Chief Executive in 2004 after a gap of 14 years. But his difference of opinion with the then chairman Shaharyar Khan compelled him to resign. Shaharyar had then brought his former diplomat friend Abbas Zaidi in place of Ramiz.

In the recent times, both Ramiz and Wasim have helped the PCB in several ways for bringing international cricket to Pakistan, finding foreign coaches and above all in the successful conduct of the Pakistan Super League.

Cricket in Pakistan was in turbulent phase since 2009 when Sri Lankan team bus was attacked in Lahore to halt international cricket in the country. However, Zimbabwe toured Pakistan back in 2015 following which cricket is slowly, but steadily coming back to Pakistan. Wasim Akram also has a great chance of being given the position. He’s been associated with Imran Khan since both legends used to play cricket for Pakistan. However after change in the country’s political set-up, a big time change is likely in Pakistan cricket sooner.