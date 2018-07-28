PSB to support 105 Asiad participants conditionally

ISLAMABAD: In a fresh move Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has promised Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to support remaining 105 members of the contingent for the forthcoming Asian Games only if the board receives supplementary grant.

As an effort to settle the pertaining issue, the POA has recently suggested government to support 245 members instead of 140 members the PSB planning to back financially.

“We have received a message from the POA suggesting that government should support 245 members instead of 140. At the moment it would have been difficult for the government to support 245 members.

However, we have already applied for the supplementary grant and in case we receive that well in time we would have no objection supporting 245 members. Our effort is on to get the supplementary grant in time,” Azam Dar, Director Federation when contacted said. He said that unless and until the government was in possession of supplementary grant support access of 140-member contingent would not be possible.

The POA has taken a bold and realistic decision recently, reducing the government sponsored contingent strength from 300 to 245.However, the government is still reluctant to even support the reduced strength.

“It is a matter of country’s pride and the government should keep in mind that these members would be there in Asian Games only for the sake of Pakistan pride and image. All those federations which are affiliated with PSB should be supported,” a former Olympian when contacted said.

The POA that met in Lahore Monday has offered government to financially support only 245 instead of 300.After deliberation with all stakeholders POA has maintained that since final entries and draws of the teams have already taken place therefore no team shall be dropped to avoid the penalties by the Olympic Council of Asia/Organizing Committee.

However keeping in view the financial constraint of Government and PSB, strength of Pakistan Contingent may be reduced from 300 to 245. As many as 85 athletes and officials of the National Sports Federations, not affiliated with POA/PSB, have also been accredited who will bear the expense of participation in the 18th Asian Games 2018 at their own.