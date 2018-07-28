Shahbaz visits house of Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has consoled the family of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi when he visited in his house here on Friday. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former Information Minister Maryam Orangzeb was also present with Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion. Shahbaz Sharif consoled the wife of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and promised to fight for him. He said Muhammad Hanif Abbasi is a true supporter of PML-N. “We will never leave his family in this time of trial,” he claimed. The Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court, Rawalpindi awarded lifetime imprisonment for Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case. The PML-N Hanif Abbasi was contesting elections against Awami Muslim League chief Shaikh Rashid Ahmed from NA-60. Abbasi was taken into custody by Anti-Narcotics Force from the courtroom soon after the judgement was announced and subsequently shifted him to Adiala Jail. The supporters of PML-N leader did try to hinder Abbasi’s arrest and offered some resistance but to no avail. The Civil Lines Police Station also registered more than 50 people including the son of Hanif Abbasi for rioting and property damage in the district courts after court sentenced Abbasi to life in prison in the ephedrine case. Muhammad Hanif Abbasi is now in Adiala Jail since last seven days.