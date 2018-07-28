tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Two car riders drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater near Rukh Pabi Sarkar on Friday. Kashif and Abid Ali, both residents of Sialkot, were on their way by a car when suddenly their vehicle went out of control due to slippery on the road after heavy rain and fell in the ditch filled with rainwater. As a result, both car drivers drowned.
