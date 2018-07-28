Boy, girl abducted

DASKA: A boy and a girl were abducted in two separate incidents in the city police limits on Friday. Robina Bibi, of Pir Colony was present at her house when accused Qaisar and his accomplices came and kidnapped her. Feroz Ahmed, son of Azeem of Afshan Road area was kidnapped from bazaar. The police are investigating.

BODY RECOVERED: Bombanwala police Friday recovered a dead body of 25-year-old youth from the BRB Canal. The locals informed the police about the body that was floating in the canal. The police took the body in its custody.