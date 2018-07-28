Two dead in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Two people were killed while as many sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Friday. In the first incident, two speeding bikes collided with each other near Chak 129-EB. As a result, Ahmad Yar was killed on the spot while Ghafoor and Iqbal were injured. Shan was on his way when a speeding rickshaw crushed him to death near Gola Chowk.
TREE PLANTATION DRIVE: DC Noman Yousaf on Friday inaugurated tree plantation campaign here.The DC planted a plant to inaugurate the drive at the Government Primary School 2-KB. The DC said that trees were needed to change the atmosphere. He asked Divisional Forest Officer Malik Waseem to ban cutting of trees along canal bank.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide at Chak 46-EB on Friday. Nazia, wife of Akram, ended her life by taking poison over a domestic issue.
SHOPKEEPER HELD WITH KITES: Police on Friday arrested a shopkeeper and recovered 75 kites from him. The police raided the shop of M Usman and recovered kites from his shop.
