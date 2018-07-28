Independent MPA-elect joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s efforts to form a coalition government in Punjab bore fruit on Friday when independent MPA-elect from PP-67 Mandi Bahauddin, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, announced joining the PML-Q. The newly elected member met PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their Lahore residence and announced his decision to join the PML-Q. Sources said more independent MPAs-elect are expected to join the PML-Q due to efforts of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. He is also in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-N MPAs-elect. Sources said the efforts were aimed at a coalition government of the PTI and PML-Q in Punjab.