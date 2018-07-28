Sat July 28, 2018
National

July 28, 2018

Judge visits district jail

BAHAWALPUR: District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed Friday visited the district jail Bahawalpur. According to official sources, on the direction of the Lahore High Court, the judge visited the jail along with Senior Civil Judge Intikhab Alam. The judges examined measures relating to jail arrangements, facilities provided to prisoners and maintenance. The judges reviewed the facilities available for the women and old aged prisoners and listened their pro­blems.

