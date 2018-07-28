PTI workers take out victory rally

HAFIZBAAD: Workers ant activists of the PTI Friday night took out a rally in the city to celebrate the victory of Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti from NA-87. Bhatti defeated former minister Saira Afzal Tarar in the polls. The rally was led by Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and other PTI local leaders. It started from District Complex and terminated at Burj Dara. The workers showered rose petals and displayed fireworks profusely throughout the rally. Addressing the participants, Shaukat thanked the masses who elected him and two PA candidates. He said they would work for the welfare of the masses and resolve their problems.

APP adds from MULTAN: The PTI leaders on Friday continued their celebrations and distributed sweets at Mauza Rangeelpur. Arshad Mahmood and Ch Shafiq Arain hailed the PTI chief Imran Khan on his recent post-election speech and hoped that all resources would be utilised for welfare of the people. They also congratulated all the PTI candidates who won the elections, including PTI senior vice-chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi.