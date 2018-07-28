Sat July 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Woman with minor son drowns

HAFIZABAD: A man allegedly threw his wife and four-year-old son in Jhang Branch Canal over a domestic dispute in Sukheke police limits on Friday.

Zafar Iqbal quarreled with his wife Ayesha Bibi, took her and his minor son Haidar Ali to Jhang Branch Canal and pushed them in the canal. As a result, they drowned.

